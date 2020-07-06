Business Bites: Dante’s reopening; Blend’s Copy Shop closing; Hobby Time R/C open; work underway at ramen shop, downtown facade

Dante’s

Dante’s is reopening July 16 with regular hours, Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m, serving lunch until dinner service begins at 4 p.m.

And of course we are still featuring our Lobster Night every Thursday so be sure to join us! I am highly suggesting you call to make reservations because we won’t have the same amount of tables available as we normally do.

That being said, we are still following the guidelines and restrictions that we have in place during Phase 2! So please be sure when you come and see us that you remember we are doing everything we can possibly do to keep all of you and our staff safe. We will be accommodating as many as we are allowed and will always try our best to make sure you are seated as quickly as possible.

Blend’s Copy Shop

Blend’s Copy Shop at 11 5th St. N. is closing after 68 years and a retirement sale is going on now.

Hobby Time R/C

Hobby Time R/C is now open at 901 8th Ave. N. The shop has gas and electric remote radio controlled trucks and cars, parts, batteries and accessories.

The Celtic Cowboy

The Celtic Cowboy is reducing staffing during lunch by pausing weekday dine-in lunch service “due to the ever-evolving public health situation.”

The restaurant will accept and encourages take-out lunch orders starting at 11 a.m. daily, and welcomes the self-serve use of their pedlet for picnic-style take-out. They’re still open for dine-in dinner at 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Weekend dine-in brunch continues, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hokkaido Ramen and Sushi Bar

The sign is up at Hokkaido Ramen and Sushi Bar in the former Pizza Hut space in Marketplace.

COVID-19 slowed down their timeline, but the remodel work is back underway. We’ve been told they could be opening in August or September. We’ll update when that firms up.

Hokkaido has Helena and Bozeman locations.

Metropolitan Facade

Facade work is underway at the Metropolitan Building at 313 Central.

Keith and Christina Cron purchased the building, which houses Brush Crazy, this spring.

Keith owns Hygienix and is moving his office to the second floor, which is currently being used as apartments. He’s been working out of his home for the last two years.

Brush Crazy will remain at 315 Central and a new, yet to be announced tenant, will go into 313 Central. That space is currently being renovated for the new tenant.

