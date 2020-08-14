14 new COVID-19 cases in Cascade County this week, total now 179

On Aug. 14, Cascade County City-County Health Department confirmed eight new COVID-19 cases, all found through contact tracing.

That brings the county’s total to 179, with 67 active cases and four related COVID-19 deaths.

As of Aug. 12, there were three current hospitalizations in the county.

Malmstrom lowers health level, modifies dining order, renews health emergency

The statewide total as of Aug. 14 is 5,541 with 1,449 of those active. There are 86 active hospitalizations statewide and there have been a total of 319 hospitalizations, according to the state dashboard.

The details of the Aug. 14 cases from CCHD are:

1 male under the age of 20

1 male in his 20s

2 females in their 20s

1 male in his 30s

1 female in her 40s

2 females in their 50s

Three cases were identified on Aug. 13, all through contact tracing.

Positive COVID test confirmed at local assisted living

Those case details are:

2 males in their 20s

1 male in his 30s

On Aug. 12, there were no new cases.

GFPS board approves reopening plan

On Aug. 11, there were three new cases, identified through contact tracing and community spread.

Three new COVID cases over the weekend, none reported Aug. 10

Those case details are:

1 male in his 40s

1 female in her 40s

1male under the age of 20

According to CCHD, these individuals have been isolated and contact investigations are underway.

In Cascade County, 89 cases have been in people under the age of 40.

The county’s age breakdown, as of Aug. 14, according to the state map is:

0-9: 2

10-19: 13

20-29: 51

30-39: 23

40-49: 30

50-59: 22

60-69: 24

70-79: 8

80-89: 6

90-99: 0

100+: 0

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

