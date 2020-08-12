Malmstrom lowers health level, modifies dining order, renews health emergency

Malmstrom Air Force Base lowered its health protection condition from Charlie to Bravo on Aug. 11.

“HPCON Bravo indicates that local COVID-19 transmission is limited. Malmstrom AFB is continuing to implement strict measures to reduce the spread of the virus such as social distancing, strict hygiene, and mandatory mask wear,” according to a Malmstrom release.

Malmstrom has had multiple confirmed COVID-19 cases, but officials said they can’t confirm the total number.

“In order to protect operational security as we preserve the nation’s combat readiness, the Air Force and the other military services will only provide total numbers of members with COVID-19 at the service level,” 2nd Lt. Denise Guiao-Corpuz told The Electric in July.

The base has also renewed its public health emergency declaration this week.

The new directive includes:

A modification to the July prohibition on dine-in eating at bars, casinos and restaurants to allow dining for members using available outdoor dining facilities (on- or off-base) where tables are placed at least six feet apart;

On-base outdoor gatherings may consist of up to 100 people as long as masks are worn by every individual aged 5 and older and six feet of separation is maintained for the duration of the event;

On-base indoor gatherings may consist of up to 30 people or 50 percent of the building or room capacity, whichever is less. Six feet of separation must be maintained and masks must worn by every individual aged 5 and older;

All medical and customer service facilities on base will have a single point of entry and a sign-in roster to facilitate contact tracing, if required;

Military members are still required to limit on- and off-installation activities to essential services only;

Everyone must continue to wear masks in all buildings and vehicles. No change to the limited exceptions.

“Throughout this pandemic, we’ve been focused on maintaining readiness for our no-fail mission while we care for our Airmen and families,” Col. Anita Feugate Opperman, 341st Missile Wing commander, said in a release. She assumed command Aug. 5. “We continue to analyze the data daily so that we can make informed, risk-based decisions that balance minimizing risk while allowing quality of life facilities and activities to continue. We work very hard to be a trusted, respected, and competent partner in this great community.”

