Three new COVID cases over the weekend, none reported Aug. 10

Over the weekend, three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Cascade County and on Aug. 10, there were zero new cases, according to the Cascade County City-County Health Department.

On Aug. 8 there was one new case, a female in her 40s and the case was attributed to community spread.

On Aug. 9, there were two new cases, a male in his 60s and a male in his 80s. Those cases were associated with contact tracing and community spread, according to CCHD.

According to the state map, there are now 166 total cases in the county and of those, 54 are active.

There have been four COVID-19 related deaths in Cascade County, according to CCHD.

