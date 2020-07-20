Cascade County now has 80 total cases; Malmstrom returns to HPCON Charlie

Cascade County City-County Health Department said July 20 that there are eight new confirmed cases in the county, bringing the total to 80 with 42 active cases and five active hospitalization.

This is the highest number of positive test results to come back in one day for the county so far, according to CCHD.

The new cases are:

Female in 50s

Female 20s

Male 40s

Male 30s

Male 20s

Male 20s

Female aged 10-19

Female aged 10-19

“We did expect to see an increase in cases after the 4th of July holiday weekend, and—just over two weeks later—we are right near the end of the virus’ 14-day incubation period, when it makes sense to see new cases,” according to CCHD.

Several of the new cases are tied to previous cases and were identified through contact tracing. Others are tied to travel and some are community spread, according to CCHD.

“Since we are still seeing community transmission in Cascade County, we will continue to see increasing case numbers as long as community members continue to travel and hold events and gatherings,” according to CCHD.

Close contacts are identified as being within six feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more. CCHD recommends wearing a face covering, washing hands frequently and avoiding close contact with people outside your household to reduce your chances of acquiring COVID-19.

Malmstrom Air Force Base

Malmstrom Air Force Base has returned to Health Protection Condition Charlie and extended its public health emergency through Aug. 11.

Leave and travel outside a one-hour radius of base requires approval.

