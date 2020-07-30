Malmstrom getting new commander Aug. 5

The incoming commander of the 341st Missile Wing will be a familiar face to some.

Col. Anita Feugate Opperman will assume command during a 9 a.m. ceremony on Aug. 5 at Malmstrom Air Force Base that will be streamed on the wing’s Facebook page due to COVID-19.

New Malmstrom boss takes command [2018]

Feugate Opperman is returning to Malmstrom after serving as the director of the Security Sector Reform Group at the Office of Security Cooperation in the U.S. Embassy at Baghdad, Iraq.

Malmstrom prohibits military members from dining in

She was previously the 341st Operations Group commander at Malmstrom. The group includes the three missile squadrons as well as the missile alert facility managers.

$15 million secured for renovation of Malmstrom hangar in preparation for new helicopters

Feugate Opperaman was commissioned through Air Force ROTC at Indiana University in 1994.

She’ll assume command from Col. Jennifer Reeves, who has been the wing commander since June 2018. Reeves is headed to the Pentagon in Washington D.C. to serve as the chief of program innovation for the Department of the Air Force.

Malmstrom, 120th Airlift Wing update city on construction projects, operations

The ceremony will be officiated by Maj. Gen. Michael Lutton, 20th Air Force Commander. The 341st reports directly to the 20th at F.E. Warren AFB in Wyoming and is part of the Air Force Global Strike Command, headquartered at Barksdale AFB in Louisiana.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

