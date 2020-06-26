Parade, fireworks are happening, but will have COVID precautions in place

This year’s July 4 parade and fireworks will be a bit different.

Under the direction of the Cascade City-County Health Department and the City of Great Falls, parade and fireworks show organizers have developed plans following the Phase 2 guidelines and COVID-19 preventive measures.

To allow for social distancing, the parade has doubled the route and has added “people pods” for spectator viewing. Early arrival is encouraged.

The “people pods” will be 30-feet wide with 10-foot barriers between each of them and are limited to 25 people per pod.

This year’s parade begins at 11 a.m. with roads in and around the parade route closing at 10 a.m.

The parade starts at the corner of 2nd Street South and 2nd Avenue South heading east on 2nd Avenue South to 7th Street, turn left to 1st Avenue South, head west on 1st Avenue South, turn right on Park Drive, head east on Central Avenue turn left on 8th Street North to 1st Avenue North, then west on 1st Avenue North. The parade ends at the intersection of Park Drive and 1st Avenue North.

For more information about the parade, contact Lola Galloway at 406-727-4963 or 750-4721.

The fireworks show will also take place in Great Falls thanks to the People’s Park and Recreation Foundation’s Fireworks Forever Fund, and a donation from Steel Etc. and Jimmy and Debbie Filipowicz.

In an effort to limit crowd size, two fireworks shows will be held simultaneously from West Bank Park and Centene Stadium beginning at 10:30 p.m.

At 6 a.m, both West Bank Park and Elks’ Riverside Park will be closed all day to the public to avoid large group gatherings and potential COVID-19 exposure.

River Drive between 1st Avenue North and 6th Street will also be closed all day, starting at 6 a.m. For more information about the fireworks shows, contact Great Falls Park and Recreation Department at 406-771-1265 or Centene Stadium at 406-452-5311.

