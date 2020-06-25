GFFR reminding residents of fireworks safety for July 4

Great Falls Fire Rescue is reminding residents of fireworks safety for the upcoming July 4 holiday.

“Our goal at Great Falls Fire Rescue is to educate residents about fire prevention and safety. There is no question about it; the data shows that incorrectly used fireworks can cause injury. I personally want the families in our community to be safe while enjoying the holiday. Know the rules, pay attention, and stay safe,” Dirk Johnson, Great Falls fire marshal, said in a release.

GFFR reminds residents of these safety tips* when purchasing legal fireworks.

Read Directions – Read the cautionary labels and directions before discharging.

– Read the cautionary labels and directions before discharging. Discharge Outdoors – Always use fireworks outside in a clear area, away from buildings and vehicles.

– Always use fireworks outside in a clear area, away from buildings and vehicles. Keep Fireworks away from Others – Never point or throw fireworks at another person or place any part of your body directly over a firework when lighting the fuse.

– Never point or throw fireworks at another person or place any part of your body directly over a firework when lighting the fuse. One at a Time – Light fireworks one at a time, then move back to a safe distance quickly.

– Light fireworks one at a time, then move back to a safe distance quickly. Have Water Handy ! – Have a bucket of water or a water hose nearby to prevent a possible fire. Always remember to douse discharged fireworks with water once they have completely burned before throwing the fireworks away to prevent a trash fire.

! – Have a bucket of water or a water hose nearby to prevent a possible fire. Always remember to douse discharged fireworks with water once they have completely burned before throwing the fireworks away to prevent a trash fire. Adult Supervision – A responsible adult should always closely supervise all fireworks activities. Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.

– A responsible adult should always closely supervise all fireworks activities. Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks. Clean it Up – Always clean up used fireworks when finished (make sure they are doused with water!).

– Always clean up used fireworks when finished (make sure they are doused with water!). Prevent Injury – Fireworks should never be carried in a pocket or be shot off in metal or glass containers. Fireworks should be used on a solid, flat level surface. Never use altered fireworks. Not only are they dangerous, they can also be illegal.

– Fireworks should never be carried in a pocket or be shot off in metal or glass containers. Fireworks should be used on a solid, flat level surface. Never use altered fireworks. Not only are they dangerous, they can also be illegal. Sparklers – Sparklers can burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees. Parents may not realize that young children suffer injuries from sparklers.

Sparklers can burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees. Parents may not realize that young children suffer injuries from sparklers. It Didn’t Light – If a firework does not work, leave it alone. Do not try to relight it. Pour water on it.

– If a firework does not work, leave it alone. Do not try to relight it. Pour water on it. Buying Fireworks – Purchase fireworks only from reliable outlets. Avoid buying fireworks that are packaged in brown paper or packaging. This is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and could pose a danger to consumers.

People discharging fireworks within the city limits are reminded to follow the city’s fireworks ordinance which will be enforced by the city’s police officers and firefighters.

Primary rules and regulations include:

The selling and discharging of fireworks within the incorporated limits of Great Falls can only take place on July 2-4 from 8 a.m. to midnight.

Children 7 and younger partaking in the firework festivities must have a supervising adult within 10 feet, in order to control the application of flame or other means to discharge the firework.

Residents should only discharge fireworks on private property (sidewalk leading to your residence and or driveway) and should always clean up any trash that is left behind from the discharging of fireworks.

Remember that not everyone loves fireworks. Be a good neighbor and be sensitive to others when choosing to discharge them. Fireworks can disrupt those sleeping, scare pets, and can be an issue for veterans. Great Falls Fire Rescue wants the community to enjoy the July 4 and to remember that fireworks, even when used properly, have the potential to cause fires and accidents. For more information about July 4 safety, contact Dirk Johnson, Great Falls fire marshal, at 406-791-8970.

