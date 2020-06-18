Fourth of July fireworks are on in Great Falls

The Great Falls Voyagers announced June 18 that, in partnership with the People’s Park and Recreation foundation and sponsored by Steel Etc., the annual Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza will still take place.

This event will be in conjunction with the city’s’ fireworks show to take place on West Bank Park.

The fireworks at Centene Stadium will be able to be viewed in one of two ways.

The first will be by participating in a limited Fourth of July celebration inside the stadium. That event comes with a small charge and will include family activities and games as well as the best view of fireworks in the city, according to a release from the Voyagers.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and limited attendance inside the stadium the parking lot surrounding Centene Stadium and Eagle Falls Golf Course will be available for people to park and view the fireworks.

The Fourth of July Extravaganza will begin around 7 p.m. and more detailed information on the event will be released in the next week.

“The Voyagers would like the especially thank Steel Etc.. Without their generosity the Fourth of July Celebration would not be possible,” according to the release.

Follow the Voyagers on social media and visit www.gfvoyagers.com for more details and to stay up to date with all the “Save Summer at Centene Stadium” activities and events.

