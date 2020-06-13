18th COVID-19 case identified in Cascade County

The Cascade County City-County Health Department said June 13 that it had been notified of a new positive COVID-19 case in the county, for a total of 18 cases.

The new case is a woman in her 50s with no history of travel or contact with a known case.

“The origin of this patient’s infection cannot be determined, suggesting this infection was community-acquired,” according to CCHD.

CCHD nurses conduct contact tracing investigations and individually contact all known contacts of a confirmed positive case so that they can self quarantine for 14 days and monitor their health for any COVID symptoms.

No new COVID cases in Cascade County for third week

Of the previous 17 cases, two died and the rest had recovered, according to CCHD.

CCHD said on June 4 that a COVID-19 case was identified in Cascade County but it wasn’t assigned to the county or the state.

That case was a female in her 20s who’s a visitor to Cascade County with a recent out of state travel is a confirmed case in the county, according to CCHD.

“Although the individual will not be considered a Montana case, contacts have been identified in Cascade County. Both this woman and all identified contacts have been isolated and quarantined, and are actively being monitored by CCHD,” according to CCHD.

17th case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Cascade County

The last confirmed case in Cascade County was May 11.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

