No new COVID cases in Cascade County for third week

For the third straight week, there are no new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cascade County and for more than a week, there are no active cases.

There were 17 confirmed cases in the county. Of those, two died and the rest have recovered, according to Cascade County City-County Health Department.

The last case was confirmed on May 11 and was a male in his 30s with a history of out-of-state travel and no underlying conditions.

During the June 3 Board of Health meeting, Trisha Gardner, county health officer said, “we’re fortunate in Cascade County that we haven’t had big clusters so contract tracing has been manageable.”

She said CCHD has some temporary hire nurses ready in the event that there’s a cluster outbreak in Cascade County and more contact tracing is needed.

Gardner said CCHD is eligible for $254,603 in CARES Act funding for COVID response efforts and any core public health functions that were disrupted by COVID.

She said the department will likely use some of that funding to hold immunization clinics once a COVID vaccine is available.

On May 26, Gov. Steve Bullock announce the 17th death in the state related to COVID-19. That case was in Yellowstone County.

The 16th positive case was confirmed May 4 in Cascade County and that was a non-resident male in his 40s with recent out-of-state travel, according to CCHD.

The 15th case was confirmed on April 27.

As of June 3, there were 525 cases statewide with 17 deaths and 464 recovered, leaving 44 active cases and two current hospitalizations, according to the state website. So far, the state lab has completed 43,448 tests.

