17th case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Cascade County

Updated 5:45 p.m. May 11 with information that the case has been confirmed

The Cascade County City-County Health Department said on May 10 it had received noticed of a new presumptive positive case.

On May 11, CCHD said the case had been confirmed, putting the county’s total at 17.

One of those is a non-resident who was in Cascade County when tested and one of those was a county resident who tested positive in another county.

16th COVID-19 case assigned to Cascade County

According to CCHD, the new case is a male in his 30s with a history of out-of-state travel and no underlying health conditions.

On May 8, CCHD said that of its cases, 12 had recovered. Two county residents died due to COVID-19.

15th COVID-19 case confirmed in Cascade County

The 16th positive case was confirmed May 4 in Cascade County, the 15th case was on April 27.

The 17th case has been confirmed by the Montana public health lab, according to CCHD, but as of Monday evening, the state website showed 16 cases assigned to Cascade County.

As of May 11, the state website showed 459 cases and of those, 423 had recovered. There have been 16 COVID-19 related deaths in the state, according to the state.

14th COVID-19 case confirmed in Cascade County; CCHD issues health order adopting Bullock’s reopening plan, recommendations for businesses

The state lab has completed 22.572 tests.

The Electric has requested the number of tests that came from Cascade County from multiple sources but has not yet received a total number.

The Great Falls Clinic told The Electric that as of April 21, it had sent 667 tests and of those three had been positive.

