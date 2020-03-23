Several Great Falls businesses closing temporarily due to COVID-19

The following businesses have closed their doors temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is not an exhaustive list but The Electric will keep a running list here as much as possible.

A number of restaurants have transitioned to take-out or delivery options, more info on that is over here and here.

Hampton Inn: reservations have been moved to the Hilton Garden Inn in Marketplace at the original rate.

Celtic Cowboy/Hotel Arvon: “Dear Friends,

It is with a heavy heart that I announce the temporary closure of Celtic Cowboy to all business until further notice. The Hotel Arvon is currently open but will soon close as well until April 28th or as long as this crisis maintains the upper hand. It has been 9 years since I started this project as a guy with some tools and a simple goal of saving a historic building as one part of a bigger goal of halting the slow destruction of our downtown.

On behalf of our staff and my family, many heartfelt thanks for your support and business over the years and in the past week as our world has changed. Special thanks and prayers for the awesome folks who are organizing lists for take-out/delivery businesses, customers spending money in those shops, and the brave souls fighting for their lives and livelihoods every day of this crisis. I look forward very much to starting up again and welcoming everyone back into this space in person when handshakes and hugs are back in vogue.

On that day, we will be changed, hopefully for the better, but, God willing, we’ll still love enjoying a pint with friends, sitting on the patio on a warm summer’s eve or listening to a band in the pub. With faith in ourselves, patience and the healing hands of time, we’ll be enjoying time together again soon. Slainte’, to your health from the heart. –Peter”

El Comedor Mexican Restaurant: “After much consideration, we have decided to temporarily close operations. The safety of our employees, customers and community is paramount. A big thank you to everyone for shopping local. We look forward to serving you again soon!”

Perkins: The restaurant is closed indefinitely, but pies are still available.

Dragonfly Dry Goods: The Great Falls and Bozeman locations are closed, but still shipping, holding or delivering.

Hi-Line Climbing Center: “A gym isn’t a gym without people. It is hard to see the Hi-Line closed but being closed until it is safe for all ppl is the right thing to do. While we are closed we will freeze all memberships. Because we have no income during closure we have had to ask our employees to stay home. This loss of revenue is especially hard on our employees. We are looking into all avenues to keep them in funds. As far as reopening…For now we wait.

In this downtime we hope to remain productive and give you a few surprises when you return.

If you are would like to keep your membership active in this time please message us. Anything makes a difference in this very uncertain time. We are hopeful for the future, we hope you are too.”

March 21

Beef n’ Bone Steakhouse: “Thank you for your support of the Steakhouse this weekend as we tried Take Out service. We have had to make a tough decision to close entirely until the Health dept clears us for re-open post coronavirus issue.

Please follow us on face book for updates this week, and we will have a recording on our phone keeping you updated.

This is a tough time for everyone. Our prayers are that everyone stays healthy and whole, take time to rest your mind and your body.

We look forward to returning in the very near future and resuming the fine culinary dining you have come to know and love. Rest easy. We believe our God is bigger than any problem and all of us will come out on the other side better and stronger.

Thank you to everyone on behalf of Chef Michael, Catherine & Eric.”

March 18

Klover: “As many of you know, Klover is a family business through and through…I bring my baby to work with me. After opening yesterday, and much thought, I have decided it is in the best interest of not only our amazing customers, but our family as well, to close our brick and mortar for the time being.

We are still open online at shopklover.com and on our Facebook VIP page, and as always offer free shipping. I will also be open by appointment and I’ll even supply the wine.

I want to make sure we are doing our part, and feel this is the necessary step to take. I am so beyond grateful to all of you for your continued support during these times.”

March 19

Belles and Lace Bridal: “It’s been a trying few weeks for the entire community, and we wanted to assure you we are taking every precaution and following all suggestions from the CDC and State when it comes to keeping you all safe from this terrible virus.

** As of now we are OPEN to answer phones and take shipments here at the shop. BUT keep in mind that can change very quickly!

** We will let you know when things change. ** If it comes to it, we will be open appointment only, and limit groups to 2 people max. ** We are willing to deliver locally any dresses that need to be picked up. or ship them to you if need be. ** Message us on Facebook if you can not get us on the phone. and we can schedule a pickup/delivery for you! Please be safe, and if you have any questions do not hesitate to ask! We Love you all and our amazing community and together we will get through this”

