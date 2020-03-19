Community, business owners supporting each other amidst COVID-19 closures

Knowing the order to close dining rooms was coming soon, a number of downtown restaurants started transitioning to carry-out and curbside options earlier this week.

Small business owners and community members have also made the extra effort to support each other as COVID-19 fears have slowed sales significantly.

Heather Kunz of Broadwater Coffee said that on the morning of March 19, customers were bringing tears to her eyes.

Some made a trip they wouldn’t have normally made to the west side to support Kunz’s business.

One woman reloaded her gift card for $100 and purchased a $25 gift card that she gave to Kunz and her staff to use to pay it forward for the morning. The next four cars in line added money to that card to keep paying it forward and by the end of the day Thursday, there was still a balance on the card, Kunz said.

Another customer had to layoff employees due to COVID’s impact on her business and told Kunz that one of her regular vendors had offered to provide weekly supply deliveries to help those employees.

At Enbär and The Block Bar and Grill, the owners are offering gift card purchases in-store and online with 25 percent of proceeds going back to their employees to make up for lost tips. The gift cards are redeemable in both locations.

Thad and Heidi Reiste of Electric City Coffee told The Electric on March 18 that “we and our entire team decided it was in the best interest of our community to start carry out and offer affordable family take out options immediately. We adjusted our pricing to be affordable for everyone impacted in our community. Along with taking some additional stress off of families who are schooling kids at home and if they are like me stressed out. We want to take the stress of cooking for the family off of them.”

Starting March 19, Electric City transitioned to take-out orders only. Their menu options are available on their Facebook page.

Mighty Mo Brew Pub has “made the very difficult decision to transition to take-out only, effective immediately. We are sorry for any inconvenience but we are doing what we feel is right to protect our employees and community. Our hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and we will be releasing some take-out specials soon.”

Their options are also posted to their Facebook page.

Enbär and The Block Bar and Grill opted to close their dining rooms and bars Wednesday evening.

Mike Hallahan, managing partner, said they knew the order was coming soon and had been preparing for the transition.

“We wanted to be part of the solution,” Hallahan said.

5th and Wine has transitioned to to-go and curbside orders. They have unfortunately had to furlough some employees, but have retained key staff to continue providing food.

“We are a bit worried if this goes on for a long time there will be lots of our type of businesses that won’t survive … without a little help from our friends,” they posted to their Facebook page. “Please, please, please support our business – other local small businesses – shop local as much as you can!”

