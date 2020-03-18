March 18 COVID-19 updates: two more positive cases in Gallatin County; Rec Center closing; updated GFPS meal pickup locations; take-out options; to-go art from Brush Crazy

Gov. Steve Bullock today confirmed two additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Montana.

Both patients are males in their 20s from Gallatin County, according to the governor’s office.

The tests, conducted by the DPHHS Public Health Laboratory, were confirmed Wednesday morning. State and local public health laboratories are no longer required to send “presumptive positive” samples to CDC for confirmation. From now on, respiratory samples positive for SARS-CoV2 in a state and public-health laboratory will be considered “positive” with no need for further testing, according to a release from the governor’s office.

DPHHS and the local county health department is immediately following up to learn more details about the two individual’s exposure risk, travel history, and to identify and communicate with anyone who may have been in close contact with the patients.

All patients will be isolated or quarantined pursuant to public health guidelines. Those who came into close contact with the individuals will be monitored for 14 days for fever and respiratory symptoms per CDC guidance.

The number of tests performed are updated daily here.

Community Recreation Center closing

In response to the City County Health Department’s recommendation that all gatherings of 10 people or more be suspended for 15 days, the Community Recreation Center will close at noon March 18 and remain closed for 15 days. At that time, the closure will be reassessed and the appropriate action recommended by the CCHD will be implemented.

For more information, contact the Community Recreation Center at 406-727-6099.

GFPS Meal Sites

Beginning March 18, meals are available from GFPS at the following sites:

Valley View Elementary: 900 Ave. A N.W. 11–11:20 a.m.

Riverview Elementary: 100 Smelter Ave. N.W. 11:30-11:50 a.m.

Carter Park: 611 3rd St. S. 12:10-12:30 p.m.

Rhodes Park: 812 Central Ave. W. 11–11:20 a.m.

West Elementary 1205 1st Ave. N.W. 11:25-11:45 a.m.

West Kiwanis Park: 723 1st Ave. N.W. 11:50-12:10 p.m.

Whittier Elementary: 305 8th St. N. 11–11:15 a.m.

Cameron Center: 408 2nd Ave. S. 11:20-11:35 a.m.

Great Falls High: 1900 2nd Ave. S. 11:45-12:05 p.m.

Paris Gibson Education Center: 2400 Central Ave. 12:15-12:30 p.m.

Giant Springs Elementary: 520 32nd St. N. 11–11:20 a.m.

Mountain View Elementary: 3420 15th Ave. S. 11:35-11:55 a.m.

Sunnyside Elementary: 1800 19th St. S. 12:10-12:20 p.m.

Morningside Elementary: 4119 7th Ave. N. 11-11:15 a.m.

Lewis and Clark Elementary: 3800 1st Ave. S. 11:25-11:45 a.m.

Chief Joseph Elementary: 5305 3rd Ave. S. 11:50-12:05 p.m.

Loy Elementary: 501 57th St. N. 12:10-12:25 p.m.

Lunch and breakfast will be served to all children 18 years and younger for free.

Take Out options in Great Falls

The Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce has put together a list of local restaurants that offer take out and delivery options.

The list is available here.

Brush Crazy offering to go kits

Brush Crazy is offering an alternative to getting creative during this season

of social distancing.

Pick up your to-gogh projects at Brush Crazy, 315 Central Ave. during regular business hours that can be found at www.brushcrazy.com and click to the GF location to view the calendar.

The staff of artists will include all the supplies you will need to make fun art a part of your “new” lifestyle, painting from the comfort of your own home or business. A $10 deposit will be taken for supplies, when they are returned, your deposit will be refunded. All items are sanitized before and after leaving the building.

You can e-mail requests to studio1@brushcrazy.com or call the studio 406-315-4260 for more information.

The studio is still available for walk in customers and to choose your own projects to take

home.

Unemployment and small business loans

Gov. Steve Bullock announced March 17 emergency rules to make unemployment benefits accessible to workers laid off due to COVID-19 and waive the typical one week waiting period before receiving benefits.

“The rules we’ve implemented today will ensure that workers impacted by COVID-19, whether it’s because they’ve been laid off, are quarantined, or need to take care of a family member, can do so without worrying about how they will make ends meet during these difficult times,” said in a release. “We will continue to do everything we can to support workers and businesses as we begin to fully understand the impacts of COVID-19 in Montana.”

The United States Department of Labor approved a request from the Montana Department of Labor & Industry to support workers financially impacted by COVID-19. The rules filed today with the Secretary of State’s office will go into effect immediately.

The rules allow a claimant directed by their employer to leave work or not report to work due to COVID-19 to qualify as being temporarily laid off by the employer and eligible for benefits. Workers who must quarantine or who need to take care of a family member due to COVID-19 are also considered temporarily laid off and eligible for benefits.

Additionally, the emergency rules allow DLI to waive the one week waiting period before typically receiving benefits to ensure Montanans don’t experience a long gap without a paycheck.

Montana employers will also receive help through these rules. Individual claims will not be chargeable to a specific employer’s account. The rules also include a provision that could extend the time employers have to file wage reports and pay unemployment insurance contributions if the delay is related to COVID-19.

Claimants are responsible for staying in contact with their employer and return to work when they have the opportunity. Claimants are not eligible for benefits if they could work from home but choose not to.

People who think they are eligible for these benefits can apply for benefits online at: montanaworks.gov or contact the Unemployment Insurance Division over the phone at for UI benefits online or over the phone at: (406) 444-2545.

On March 17, Bullock also announced that small businesses across Montana impacted by the COVID-19 are now eligible to apply for emergency loans through the Small Business Administration.

“We are monitoring the impacts of coronavirus in real time – both from a public health perspective and an economic health perspective,” said in a release. “Ensuring that small businesses in Montana have access to capital and resources that will allow them to weather temporary closures and bounce back from critical quarantine efforts is paramount to my administration.”

This week, the governor submitted Montana’s request for business assistance through the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. Access to that program has been approved.

Businesses are now eligible to apply for up to $2 million in 30-year loans with an interest rate of 3.75 percent. The SBA determines eligibility based on the size of the applicant, type of activity and its financial resources. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition. These working capital loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills that could have been paid had the disaster not occurred. The loans are not intended to replace lost sales or profits.

Businesses may now apply directly to the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program here: https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

