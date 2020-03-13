Cascade County COVID-19 updates

Information is changing rapidly now so we’re making a list of COVID-19 related information that will be updated as it comes available.

Cascade County Health Department

Testing in Montana is still limited and, currently, people cannot be tested at will for COVID-19.

Cascade County City-County Health Department officials told the school board earlier this week that there were 200 test kits in the state.

There is guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services that healthcare providers are required to follow. The CDC has laid out clear criteria for those who should be tested, which are regularly updated as we learn more about COVID-19:

A person has a high fever (over 100 degrees Fahrenheit) and/or symptoms of acute respiratory illness (coughing, difficulty breathing)

That person, within 14 days of starting to feel ill, has had close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, or has recently traveled from an area with ongoing spread of the disease

That person is 65 years of age or older, or has underlying conditions that put them at risk for severe disease

CCHD for help in handling the potential outbreak and asks that if you are experiencing influenza- or COVID-19-like symptoms, to call your health care provider before going to seek care so they can determine whether you need to be tested and help you find the right place to go. Healthcare providers generally must rule out other causes of illness, such as the flu, before testing for COVID-19, and not every facility can perform the necessary tests.

Business owners who want to determine whether their employees are eligible to work should call the CCHD at 406-454-6950. CCHD asks that employers not send employees to be tested before returning to work, as testing may not be appropriate for that individual.

Trisha Gardner, Health Officer at the Cascade City-County Health Department, said in a release that outbreaks like the current COVID-19 situation are ultimately stopped at the local level.

“Each person should feel empowered to protect themselves,” Gardner said. “If you protect yourself against the flu, and teach your kids how to do the same, then you’re also protecting your family against the coronavirus in case it shows up in Cascade County.”

CCHD is working closely with our community partners—including Benefis Health System, Great Falls Clinic, Great Falls Fire Rescue, EMS, Alluvion Health, the City of Great Falls, and multiple Cascade County agencies—to prepare in the event that COVID-19 comes to our community.

“We have been developing, sharing, and practicing plans for a variety of emergency scenarios for years, and they will be the foundation of our response to COVID-19,” according to the CCHD release.

Malmstrom Air Force Base

We’ve received questions about a case being on Malmstrom. Base officials told The Electric Friday afternoon that there were no confirmed cases and they were following guidelines and directives from the Centers for Disease Control, U.S. Department of Defense and state health officials.

GFPS cancels, postpones all after school activities through March 27 due to COVID-19

Great Falls Development Authority

GFDA and Embark Credit Union host the annual awards at The Fire Within, but have decided to postpone the event that was scheduled for March 26.

Spring Lifelong Learning classes canceled or rescheduled due to COVID-19

“This was a tough call to make — The Fire Within is an incredibly important event for both our organizations, and it’s one of our favorite ways to celebrate the Golden Triangle’s incredible community of female entrepreneurs — but we need to prioritize the health and safety of our community, partners, employees and everyone else who helps to put this event on,” according to a post from GFDA.

Special Olympics Montana

Due to recent developments tied to the global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), exasperated by heighten risks for people with intellectual disabilities and the elderly, Special Olympics Montana is following the advisement of Special Olympics International by suspending all sport training and competition activities and other programs involving our athletes through March 31, 2020, at which time the situation will be reevaluated.

Letter from CEO, Mary Davis-Special Olympics International

State Basketball Tournament

At this time, Great Falls Public Schools teams are still participating in the state basketball tournament.

University of Providence moving classes online for remainder of semester due to COVID-19

According to an email from GFPS, the Lady Rustlers won in loser out action this morning and plays again Saturday morning. Bison boys play tonight at 6:30 p.m. in the semifinals.

The Montana High School Association is responsible for making decisions on whether the tournament continues or not, according to GFPS, but as of now it’s moving forward.

State and district courts

The Montana Supreme Court issued a memo March 13 regarding operations and COVID-19.

Air Force secretary visit off; Malmstrom implementing changes at gates related to COVID-19

Beginning March 16, jurors who are defined by the CDC as at-risk if they contract COVID-19 must be released from jury duty, if requested, and requests may be made over the phone.

GFC MSU extending spring break by a week to prepare for remote instruction due to COVID-19

Jurors who are considered high to medium risk should be directed not to report.

Attorneys or self-represented litigants scheduled for jury trials through April 30 must be given the option and encouraged to request a continuance or a bench trial.

NA3HL hockey playoffs paused due to COVID-19, including Great Falls Americans games

A homicide trial with a jury was scheduled to start next week in Cascade County district court but is being pushed back.

