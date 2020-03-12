NA3HL hockey playoffs paused due to COVID-19, including Great Falls Americans games

The North American 3 Hockey League announced March 12 that effective immediately all regularly scheduled 2020 NA3HL Fraser Cup Playoff games have been paused until further notice due to the COVID-19 virus and outbreak.

The Great Falls Americans were scheduled to play Friday and Saturday in Sheridan, Wyo. The Americans won their first game against Sheridan on home ice March 11.

Statement from NAHL Commissioner Mark Frankenfeld:

“This is an unprecedented time and situation, so first and foremost we want to be sure we are doing what is best for our players, teams, fans, and officials. In the past 24 hours, it became clear that we needed to follow a path that was consistent with what has transpired in the hockey world, particularly with our partners at USA Hockey, the NCAA, the NHL, and USHL.”

“We will continue to monitor the situation daily with everyone involved and we understand that given the current landscape, things could change at any moment. Our number one goal is to resume play as soon as possible, but only when we feel it is safe for all of the parties involved. We are currently speaking with the NA3HL members and leadership to determine a further course of action.”

“While public safety remains at the forefront and takes precedent in this situation, we are also mindful of the opportunity that will hopefully be presented to all of our athletes during these important events in the near future.”

