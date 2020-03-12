Air Force secretary visit off; Malmstrom implementing changes at gates related to COVID-19

The U.S. Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett was scheduled to visit Malmstrom Air Force Base this weekend, but the visit has been canceled due to weather concerns, according to congressional staffers.

$15 million secured for renovation of Malmstrom hangar in preparation for new helicopters

The base is also making some changes to adjust for concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak.

The 341st Security Forces Squadron have implemented some procedural changes at the gates, effective immediately.

Air Force will consider local education, career licensure in future basing decisions

“In order to promote the safety and well-being of all Malmstrom AFB personnel, defenders at the gates will no longer be touching your ID card,” according to the base’s post. “As you come up to the installation gates, you will need to show the defender the front side of your card, then, when prompted, turn it around so the back side can be scanned and/or looked at. Once your card is scanned, follow the directions from the defender. DO NOT proceed through the gate until you are directed to by the defender so as not to cause confusion or initiate any other actions on the defender’s part. Thanks for all your help.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

