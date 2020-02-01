Adopted pet love stories wanted to help city shelter win grant

The Great Falls Animal Shelter is asking their pet adopters to post a #ShelterValentine for a chance to help them earn up to a $10,000 grant award from the Petco Foundation.

From Feb. 1-14, adopters can post a photo or video using #ShelterValentine on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter for a chance to win a daily prizes and a grant award for the Great Falls Animal Shelter, according to a release from the city’s shelter.

Valentines can be a message of love to an adopted pet, a thank you to shelter staff who work hard to save lives every day, or a note of encouragement to shelter pets looking for loving homes.

Participants will have the chance to win a daily prize pack containing Petco gift card, an item from Mutts, a BOBS item from Sketchers, and a Petco Foundation swag item, and will give Great Falls Animal Shelter the chance to earn a $1,000 daily grant award, or a $10,000 Valentine’s Day grant award.

To be eligible, adopters must use the hashtag #ShelterValentine, and must @mention both @petcofoundation and @greatfallsanimalshleter in their post. View full campaign rules here.

“We are excited to see our adopters love for shelter animals,” Lynn Formell, operations manager at the city shelter, said in a release.

During the week of Valentine’s Day, representatives from the Petco Foundation will travel the country visiting animal welfare organizations with a special valentine delivery. The Petco Foundation will also compile #ShelterValentine messages from across the country to send a virtual valentine to more than 4,000 animal welfare organizations, thanking them for their lifesaving work.

For more information about Great Falls Animal Shelter, visit us at 1010 25th Ave NE, the shelter website, or contact the Great Falls Animal Shelter at 406-454-2276.

