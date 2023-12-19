GFPS approves salary range for superintendent search

The Great Falls Public Schools board voted in November to hire the Montana School Boards Association to conduct the search for a new superintendent.

For the organization to produce advertising materials for the position, they needed authorization of the information to be included, such as salary range, closing date and required application materials.

District staff worked with MTSBA to create a superintendent advertisement. The board budget committee met Dec. 5 and reviewed current AA superintendent salaries and recommended the salary range be $175,000 to $185,000.

The board approved that range and the advertisement during their Dec. 11 meeting.

The superintendent’s salary is funded through the elementary and high school general fund budgets.

Applications are due by 4 p.m. Jan. 16.

In February 2021, Moore’s salary was $160,000 and the board approved a three year increase to $165,000 for the next school year, $170,000 the second year and $175,000 the third year.

The minimum requirements for the superintendent are a masters degree or better in school administration, a valid Montana administrator’s certification with appropriate administrative endorsements upon hire and at least five years of experience in school administration.

State law requires that school systems with 31 or more full time licensed staff employ a full-time licensed superintendent “who shall devote full time to administration and supervision.”

The Electric first reported on Nov. 13 that Superintendent Tom Moore is retiring effective June 30, 2024.

The school board approved a $7,500 agreement with MTSBA for the superintendent search.

There could be additional fees above the base price if the district asks for services beyond what’s in the contract, Johnson said.

Gordon thanked Moore during a November meeting for giving the board early notice that he didn’t intend to renew his contract so the board could start the process.

“It’s going to be competitive for us to find the kind of person that we want,” Gordon said. “We want to get on this right away.”

The basic services MTSBA will provide, according to their contract, are:

up to four consultations with the GFPS board. Consultations constitute any in-person visit or participation in a meeting with the board by the consultant(s) for the purposes of assisting the district, including, but not limited to, the initial consultation with the board to discuss process and timelines, assisting the board in screening

applications, conducting focus groups, and assisting the district with interviews.

assist in development of timelines;

provide a model assessment/survey form to be used by community members, parents, classified staff, support staff, administration, and students;

utilization of the association’s model application materials;

design advertisement and recruitment materials;

advertise position;

provide regular status reports to the board;

collect all applications and arrange them for board screening;

conduct comprehensive employment reference checks on up to four finalists;

provide list of possible interview questions;

assist in scheduling and coordinating structure of applicant visits/interviews;

provide a model superintendent/administrator’s contract;

provide professional and legal counsel to the board concerning the search and negotiation of a final contract with the superintendent/administrator selected by the district.

The advertising included in the base services includes websites and venues that are free of charge. If the district wants to advertise for the position in any newspaper or outlet that requires a fee, the district will be responsible for paying those fees, according to MTSBA’s contract.

