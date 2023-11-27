GFPS hires consultant for superintendent search

The Great Falls Public Schools board voted unanimously to contract with the Montana School Board Association for the search for a new superintendent.

State law requires that school systems with 31 or more full time licensed staff employ a full-time licensed superintendent “who shall devote full time to administration and supervision.”

The Electric first reported on Nov. 13 that Superintendent Tom Moore is retiring effective June 30, 2024.

Board Chairman Gordon Johnson said that several weeks ago, he and GFPS administrators had a call with the two superintendent search services located in Montana. There are others outside the state, but Johnson said those were nearly double the cost and in speaking with other AA districts, the results from those agencies weren’t always satisfactory.

Moore retiring as GFPS superintendent

One is the MTSBA and the other is an attorney in Missoula, he said.

The district received and reviewed sample contracts from both.

MTSBA expressed interest in an April letter, Johnson said, and quoted $7,500, which they’re willing to hold to.

The Missoula attorney’s rate was $10,000, Johnson said.

There could be additional fees above the base price if the district asks for services beyond what’s in the contract, Johnson said.

Bill Bronson, school board member, said that both entities are qualified and that “having the perspective of an outside group is critical to helping us make the best decision.”

Moore selected as next GFPS superintendent [2019]

He said some school board members have experience with the search process and that he had experience with hiring a city manager. Today that process requires an out of state entity and costs tens of thousands, Bronson said.

Board members don’t have the time or expertise to do it themselves, he said.

Gordon thanked Moore for giving the board early notice that he didn’t intend to renew his contract so the board could start the process.

GFPS board delays superintendent decision, opts for more interviews next week [2019]

“It’s going to be competitive for us to find the kind of person that we want,” Gordon said. “We want to get on this right away.”

The basic services MTSBA will provide, according to their contract, are:

up to four consultations with the GFPS board. Consultations constitute any in-person visit or participation in a meeting with the board by the consultant(s) for the purposes of assisting the district, including, but not limited to, the initial consultation with the board to discuss process and timelines, assisting the board in screening

applications, conducting focus groups, and assisting the district with interviews.

assist in development of timelines;

provide a model assessment/survey form to be used by community members, parents, classified staff, support staff, administration, and students;

utilization of the association’s model application materials;

design advertisement and recruitment materials;

advertise position;

provide regular status reports to the board;

collect all applications and arrange them for board screening;

conduct comprehensive employment reference checks on up to four finalists;

provide list of possible interview questions;

assist in scheduling and coordinating structure of applicant visits/interviews;

provide a model superintendent/administrator’s contract;

provide professional and legal counsel to the board concerning the search and negotiation of a final contract with the superintendent/administrator selected by the district.

The advertising included in the base services includes websites and venues that are free of charge. If the district wants to advertise for the position in any newspaper or outlet that requires a fee, the district will be responsible for paying those fees, according to MTSBA’s contract.

