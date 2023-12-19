City offering Christmas tree recycling

Community members can again recycle their Christmas trees once the holidays are over.

Locals are encouraged to recycle their trees Dec. 26-Jan. 9 at:

Meadowlark Park: Fox Farm Road and Park Garden Road

American Little League parking lot: 1100 38th St. N.

Residents should remove all lights, decorations, tree stands, etc. and flocked trees cannot be recycled.

Residents can place live trees in the recycling containers at those locations.

City offices will be closed for the holidays

Commercial trees are not being accepted, according to the city.

The recycled trees will be composted or used to improve fish habitat.

The city, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks and Walleyes Unlimited Great Galls chapter sponsor the Christmas tree recycling project.

For more information, call Public Works sanitation at 406-771-1401.

