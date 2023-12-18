City offices will be closed for the holidays

City of Great Falls offices will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 and will close at 3 p.m. Dec. 22 and 29 for the holidays.

The holiday schedule for the Great Falls Public Library, Community Recreation Center and animal shelter is:

The Great Falls Public Library will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. It will close at 3 pm on Saturday, December 23, and Saturday, December 30.

The Animal Shelter and the Community Recreation Center will only be closed on Monday, December 25, and Monday, January 1.

The Library, Animal Shelter, and Recreation Center are closed on Sundays throughout the year.

Residential and commercial garbage collection will be one day later during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday weeks.

The public works sanitation division is offering recycling for unflocked Christmas trees from Dec. 26 through Jan. 9 at Meadowlark Park or the American Little League parking lot.

For more information, contact Public Works at 406-771-1401.

The city’s online services are available to the public over the holidays and can be accessed online at:

City of Great Falls: https://greatfallsmt.net

Citizen complaint and request form: https://greatfallsmt.net/community/online-citizen-complaint-request-form

Library: https://www.greatfallslibrary.org/

Mansfield Box Office ticketing: https://ticketing.greatfallsmt.net

Municipal Court fines: https://www.citepayusa.com/

Park and Recreation registration: https://parkandrec.greatfallsmt.net/

parking citation payment portal: https://greatfallscitations.rmcpay.com/

utility bills https://ipn2.paymentus.com/cp/cogf

