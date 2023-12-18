Great Falls Clinic expanding into former Centene property

The Great Falls Clinic and Hospital is expanding into the former Centene Corporation campus.

The expansion is in partnership with Catalyst Realty, which supports health care facility expansions nationwide and purchased the property at 2000 26th St. S. over the summer, according to the Clinic.

Several non-clinical departments will vacate the main campus at 1400 29th St. S. and move into the new facility.

The moves won’t impact patient access and further information will be announced as changes are made to patient care areas, according to the clinic.

The new building will be renamed from Centene Corporation to Great Falls Clinic Health Center.

The clinic is planning to remodel the new campus to meet local healthcare needs.

The clinic has been actively seeking to expand its footprint for several years due to ongoing parking constraints and limited available property near the main campus, according to the clinic.

The new property allows for expansion with about 15 acres of open space, according to the clinic.

“At the Great Falls Clinic, we have been growing rapidly and we are excited to meet our growth needs. This opportunity to improve patient access and expand several of our departments, including potentially primary care, therapies, and behavioral health is very exciting. This new campus will allow us the opportunity to expand our footprint near our current facilities, leaving the door open for future projects,” Bradley Weast, chief operating officer, said in a release.

Earlier this year, the Great Falls Hospital has completed the first two phases of its $58 million expansion.

The first two phases of construction included the expansion of the west wing, which was completed in July 2023 and the addition of the hospital tower, which opened to the public Oct. 31.

The first phase included building the new hospital tower, which includes a cardiac diagnostic and intervention suite; 10-bed intensive care unit; and procedural space, according to the hospital.

