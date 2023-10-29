Great Falls Hospital completes first two phases of expansion; holding open house Oct. 30

The Great Falls Hospital has completed the first two phases of its $58 million expansion.

The first two phases of construction included the expansion of the west wing, which was completed in July 2023 and the addition of the hospital tower, which opens to the public Oct. 31.

The first phase included building the new hospital tower, which includes a cardiac diagnostic and intervention suite; 10-bed intensive care unit; and procedural space, according to the hospital.

The second floor of the tower includes an 18-bed inpatient medical/surgical unit and the third floor will serve as administrative space but has been set up to add 18 more inpatient beds in the future, according to the hospital.

The second phase was the expansion of the west wing, including a new high complexity laboratory, pharmacy space, expanded sterile processing and two operating rooms. That phase was completed in July 2023.

The hospital’s total footprint is now 117,800-square-feet and includes new wayfinding signage across all locations.

The Great Falls Hospital is located on the 12-acre Great Falls Clinic campus directly attached to the facility’s specialty center.

Before construction, the hospital was a two-story facility with three operating rooms, 19 inpatient beds and seven emergency room bays that opened in early 2016.

With the new tower, the facility now has 36 inpatient beds and 10 intensive care beds.

Since opening in 2016, the Great Falls Hospital has offered a number of medical services, including cardiology, cardiovascular thoracic, orthopedics, spine, ENT, general surgency, pain management, urology and podiatry, among others.

The hospital has another phase of the expansion that’s scheduled for completion in 2024.

The third phase includes interior renovations and updates to the cafeteria, central supply, emergency department and support services. Construction won’t interrupt existing patient care or scheduled surgeries, according to the hospital.

The Great Falls Clinic also said this week that is has earned an overall 5-star rating from the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services for the third consecutive year. It’s the highest rating a hospital can earn.

It’s the only hospital in Great Falls and one of three in Montana to receive the rating, according to GFC.

The rating is weighted by five measurement groups, according to the hospital, which are mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care.

To celebrate the rating and completion of the newly constructed north tower, Great Falls Hospital is hosting a public open house at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 30.

