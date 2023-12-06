Briggs proposes removing election duties from county clerk’s office

Commissioner Joe Briggs said during the Dec. 6 work session that he is proposing a resolution to remove election duties from the Cascade County Clerk and Recorder’s office.

His resolution will be considered during the Dec. 12 commission meeting and would place election duties under a new staff election administrator within the commission office. It would be a position similar to other county departments that report to the commission to include public works, planning and Montana Expo Park, among others.

He had suggested the move last year, before the November 2022 election when Sandra Merchant defeated long-time clerk Rina Moore by 31 votes.

Briggs said that last year, a number of people came to commissioners with concerns about elections and a common theme was that an elected official shouldn’t oversee the election process.

He said that if the county was going to make the change, they should do so now to be prepared for next year’s elections, which include a presidential election.

That will be a “high scrutiny and high stakes election,” he said.

Briggs said that he suggested the change last year, but didn’t get a second from another commissioner to move it forward.

During the Dec. 6 work session, Commissioner Jim Larson said it should go on the regular agenda for next week.

Commissioner Rae Grulkowski said that she didn’t think it should go on the agenda since it’s “way larger than one elected official wanting to take duties into our office, including our ability to manage people and conduct our office properly.”

She said it “a public matter” that should be done with public hearings.

A resolution is a public matter before the commission, and requires public comment before a vote.

Grulkowski said that there is “nothing to substantiate moving these duties” other than a “false narrative” and “there are no facts presented that she’s negligent in what she’s doing.”

Briggs responded that she was the only one talking about deficiencies in regard to moving election duties and that his reasoning was that a singular elected official shouldn’t oversee elections, to include their own.

“If I didn’t think it was necessary, I wouldn’t have brought it forward,” Briggs said.

He said that he initially proposed the move in the form of an ordinance, which requires multiple public meetings, but the county attorney’s office reviewed the proposal and changed it to a resolution.

Carey Ann Haight, chief deputy attorney for the civil division, said that when the commission removed accounting duties from the clerk and recorder’s office, they did so by resolution and that this was a similar move. Commissioners split accounting from the clerk’s office in January and Grulkowski supported the change in a unanimous vote.

