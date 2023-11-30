GFPS preparing for next election

The Great Falls Public Schools board reviewed their schedule for the next school election during their Nov. 27 meeting.

There is one seat open for the May 7 school board election.

It’s a three-year seat currently held by Marlee Sunchild.

Filing for that seat opens Dec. 14 and runs through March 28.

The school board must call for election by Feb. 27 with a resolution stating the date of the election, purpose, whether it will be mail or poll and voting locations, according to Brian Patrick, GFPS’ business operations manager.

April 4 is the last day trustee candidates can withdraw from the election to be removed from the ballot and the deadline to file as a write-in candidate.

If the district runs a levy, they must pass a resolution setting exact amounts by April 8.

That’s also the deadline to declare election by acclamation and cancel the election if the number of candidates filed is equal to or less than the number of open trustee positions, Patrick said.

Ballots should be mailed April 17-22, Patrick said, and May 7 is election day.

Patrick said the estimated cost of their election is $45,000.

He said there will be more information to come on elections, which is “a hot topic in our community right now.”

Superintendent Tom Moore told The Electric that they hadn’t received a response from Cascade County commissioners on their request to remove election duties from Cascade County Clerk and Recorder Sandra Merchant amidst complaints of errors in the election process and a lack of communication.

Moore said they were waiting to see how the Nov. 7 municipal election went and would follow up with the county after the holidays.

