Business Bites: Bison Ford sold; no, there’s no Trader Joe’s planned; city office closure; Peace Place construction; healthcare navigator at library; Bison filmmakers premier; Bird hibernation; TDS celebrating first customer; holiday events

Bison Ford

After 86 years, the family-owned Ford dealership in Great Falls sold.

The Cam Clark Automotive Group purchased Bison Ford on Dec. 1, according to Whitney Olson, Bison Ford’s vice president.

“We are so pleased to find owners committed to the same values and business practices we’ve employed over our many decades. I’m also so thankful for all our employees, customers and friends for their support in the auto business over the past 20 years,” Olson said in an email. “For current customers, your experience will remain the same – same faces, same name, same logo.”

City office closure

The City of Great Falls Engineering and the Planning and Community Development Offices will be closed 3-5 p.m. Dec. 7 for a joint meeting.

This meeting will be for the two offices to combine their continued efforts to ensure the development process runs smoothy.

For questions, call the engineering office at 406-771-1258 or the planning office at 406-455-8130.

Both offices will be open Dec. 8 for normal business hours.

Peace Place

Peace Place broke ground in November on their new location at 519 4th Ave. S.

Since initial bids came in over budget, they’re focusing on the first floor and will break the rest of the building into phases.

The ground floor includes a large classroom area, gym area, two offices, sensory-based room, three bathrooms, and lounge areas for older kids and parents. The ground floor renovation is expected to take about four months and they’re hoping to be in the new space by March.

The second floor and playground area will be completed in future phases.

Peace Place received $375,000 in federal COVID relief funds through the city toward the project.

Healthcare Navigator

With the Affordable Care Act Health Insurance Marketplace’s open enrollment now in full swing, a healthcare navigator will be at the Great Falls Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 8 on the second floor.

Healthcare navigators are trained to help people who need assistance enrolling in health plans through the Health Insurance Marketplace or, if eligible, Medicaid. They can also help people who are already enrolled in the Marketplace but are having issues managing their care. Navigators answer questions, help with applications, file appeals, and more. Navigators are trained through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to provide free assistance to everyone who may be eligible.

Bison filmmakers premier

The Great Falls High video production students will premier their latest public service announcement for the Great Falls Public Library Foundation at 10 a.m. Dec. 7 in the GFH auditorium.

Their PSA highlights the foundation’s annual book-a-thon event for the purchasing of children’s books for the community.

Trader Joe’s

There’s a rumor floating around that Trader Joe’s is opening in Holiday Village Mall.

According to Trader Joe’s, that’s not true.

“We are actively looking at hundreds of neighborhoods across the country as we hope to open more new neighborhood stores each year. At this time, we do not have a location confirmed in Montana,” Nakia Rohde, Trader Joe’s public relations manager, told The Electric on Dec. 5.

Bird Scooters Bird Scooters will be hibernating for the winter this year. After seeing success in Bozeman and other snowy cities, Bird has decided to implement the policy in Great Falls this year. This provides the local fleet managers with time to make necessary repairs and perform quality control inspections. The last of the scooters will be moved into storage this week, and the community can expect Birds to reappear in March as springtime also rolls in. Business Bites: Rib and Chop hiring; Chipotle, Qdoba opening next month; Colored Snow closing; Great Falls Honda ownership change; Highway 55 off; Alumni Club sold; Unhitched boutique; Scheels is not moving; Dream Street is Sept. 27; Mac Attack open Drink and Draw Luna Coffee is hosting a Drink and Draw 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Bring your own beverage, or coffee and tea will be available for purchase. Drawing supplies will be provided, but you can bring your own too. Great Falls College Community Choir The Great Falls College Community Choir performs their winter concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 in Heritage Hall on the Great Falls College campus. The concert is free and open to the community. The concert will feature holiday favorites and audience members will be encouraged to sing along. It will be followed by a punch and cookie reception. TDS TDS Fiber will launch service on Dec. 7 in Great Falls, marking a milestone in its high-speed internet network build with an event at first customer Falls Family Fun, a new entertainment venue in Great Falls at 207 Smelter Ave. N.E. TDS associates will walk through the first installation. The TDS network delivers up to 8 Gig internet speeds, along with a variety of phone and digital TV options. Businesses have access to up to 10 Gig dedicated connections. Area residents can visit the website to register for service, monitor the progress of the build, and sign up for notifications about the new service. Built in phases, residents can connect to the new network once work is completed in their neighborhood. TDS is also building its fiber network in Helena, Helena Valley, Butte, Missoula, and Billings. Holidays at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center Celebrate the holidays at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 9 with free admission to the center and activities. There’s kid secret shopping days-let staff take your kids Christmas shopping while you relax with complimentary coffee and cookies. No gift is over $10 and staff will help them shop and wrap their gifts. Participants can create three fun holiday ornaments with supplies provided. Take two home for your own tree and hang one on the center’s tree. All fourth graders can get their 2024 free National Parks Pass as well as a free Christmas tree permit. The center is located at 4201 Giant Springs Road. Call 406-452-5661 for more information. JL’s Diecast, Hobbies and More JL’s Diecast, Hobbies and More has opened at 525 Central Ave in the Times Square building on the second floor. Got a business bite? Email it to jenn@theeelctricgf.com with “business bite” in the subject line.

