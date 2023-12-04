City to consider $763K street reconstruction contract

City Commissioners will consider awarding a $763,784 contract to United Materials for a street reconstruction project during their Dec. 5 meeting.

The project will improve pedestrian traffic and meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, according to city staff.

The proposed project will provide ADA compliant routes by installing curb ramps and sidewalk from the intersection at 7th Avenue Northwest and 12th Street Northwest to the intersection of 7th Avenue Northwest and 14th Street Northwest and provide a new road base, according to the city.

City amending CDBG, HOME funding plan

The project corridor is located in the public right of way and will be funded by Community Development Block Grant funds.

Commissioners will also consider a CDBG agreement for the project during the meeting.

The ADA improvements improve connectivity of the pedestrian route system in the area by providing an ADA compliant pedestrian corridor along 7th Avenue Northwest, which is the north west bus route, according to city staff.

The low- to moderate-income area was identified by the city as an area in needs of ADA compliant sidewalks and pedestrian ramps and well as street reconstruction.

The project will require closing 7th Avenue Northwest between 12th and 14th Streets Northwest, but access to adjacent residences will be maintained through the alleys.

TD&H provided design phase engineering, plans and specifications. City engineering staff will provide construction phase engineering services and project inspection and the city streets division will lay the asphalt at the end of the project, according to the city.

The project consists of installing about 2,000 lineal feet of integral concrete curb and gutter; 8,000 square feet of four-inch concrete sidewalk; 6,000 square feet of six-inch reinforced concrete; 16 truncated domes, four Type 1 curb inlets, and two blocks, or 850 feet, of new road base.

The city received two bids for the project from United Materials and Geranios Enterprises ranging from $763,784 to $1,184,999.90 with United Materials submitting the low bid.

The project will be funded with CDBG and street capital funds, according to the city.

The city public works department submitted a request for CDBG funds for the project with an anticipated completion in the spring.

Using CDBG funds for the project allows public works to save street assessment or gas tax funds for other capital projects, according to city staff.

The project is consistent with the city’s adopted annual action plan for CDBG funds, which includes public facilities and improvements goals.

