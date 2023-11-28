Candy Cane Lane registration open

Registration is open for this year’s Candy Cane Lane.

Registration is due by Dec. 3 to be included on the printed map. Registrations received after that may only be included on the digital map.

There are two types of registrations: one to be included on the map and count as a registered house for the Cross Town Clash, or not to be on the map but be counted as a decorated house of the clash.

Registration and the event are free, but the organizers accept donations, which this year go to CommUNITY Matters, a nonprofit the organizers started to give back to the community more throughout the year.

Nikki and Anthony Davalos created Candy Cane Lane in 2015 after handing out free cocoa to passing vehicles on the most decorated street they could find and wanted to encourage people to come look at the lights.

They served 50 cups of cocoa and took the remainder to the gate guards at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

The event has since grown citywide with a house decorating contest and in 2020, they handed out more than 2,000 cups of cocoa.

Now there’s a crosstown competition for the most decorated house with Grinchville being the northwest side and Abominable Town being the southeast side.

