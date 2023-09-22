Registration open for Halloween decorations map

The organizers of Candy Cane Lane have started the Nightmare before Candy Canes for Halloween.

Every Christmas, they create maps of local homes decorated for the holiday and have expanded the concept to those decorated for Halloween.

Nikki and Anthony Davalos created the project and are taking Halloween house registrations through Oct. 13.

The Davalos’ use the registrations to make the map of Halloween decorations around town that will be available digitally.

If your house is decorated for Halloween and you want to participate, you can register here. Only register a house that you live in.

It’s the second year for Nightmare before Candy Canes.

Nikki Davalos said that the Halloween event is her kick-off to make sure the sign up system is running correctly and “I love Halloween.”

She said they also just got their nonprofit status as CommUNITY Matters and are hoping to also start doing other things in the community throughout the year to give back.

She and her husband created Candy Cane Lane in 2015 after handing out free cocoa to passing vehicles on the most decorated street they could find and wanted to encourage people to come look at the lights.

They served 50 cups of cocoa and took the remainder to the gate guards at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

The event has since grown citywide with a house decorating contest and in 2020, they handed out more than 2,000 cups of cocoa.

