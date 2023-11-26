Animal shelter hosting holiday pet photo event Dec. 2

The Great Falls Animal Shelter is hosting a holiday pet photos fundraiser on Dec. 2 at Happy Tails Lodge.

The event is noon to 2 p.m. at Happy Tails, 1401 N.W. Bypass.

Professional photographer Lindsay Garpestad Morse is lending her talent and time to capture the festive spirit of the day, according to the shelter.

Pet owners will have the choice of two photo settings: a classic photo with Santa and Mrs. Clause or a wreath setting.

The shelter is suggesting a $20 donation per session. Contributions go to supporting the shelter’s mission of providing care, shelter and finding loving homes for animals in need.

“We’re excited to create a magical experience for you and your pets this holiday season. Happy Tails Lodge and Lindsay Garpestad Morse have joined hands with us to make this event truly special. Every smile captured in a photo contributes to the well-being of our furry friends,” Laramie Smovir, shelter volunteer coordinator, said in a release.

The photo package includes one professionally edited digital photo and a “print release for your treasured image.”

Animals should be well controlled on a leash or in a carrier.

