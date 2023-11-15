City animal shelter hosting holiday adoption event

The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter is hosting “A Home for the Holidays” adoption event Nov. 20 through Dec. 31.

The shelter is reducing adoption fees for the event.

Cat adoptions, typically $55, will be available for $5 during the event.

Dog adoptions, usually $150, are reduced to $50.

Adoption fees do not cover the $45 lifetime city license, mandatory for residents within city limits.

City Commission approves new animal shelter fees

The event is made possible through the generosity of a dedicated donor and the support of the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters grant, according to the shelter.

“No one deserves to be alone for the holidays, and that includes our four-legged friends,” Laramie Smovir, shelter volunteer coordinator, said in a release. “We encourage the community to come together, open their homes, and make this holiday season truly special for both pets and their new families.”

Those interested can view the shelter’s adoptable animals here and fill out an application during the event period to meet potential new pets.

For additional information, contact the shelter at 406-454-2276 or gfanimalshelter@greatfallsmt. net.

