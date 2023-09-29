City considering splitting road projects

City Commissioners will consider splitting a road project into two and funding agreements during their Oct. 3 meeting.

The city is working with the Montana Department of Transportation and Sanderson Stewart, a community development services firm, on the 9th Street Northwest and Watson Coulee Road reconstruction projects.

It’s a joint effort between the entities, nominated through the Transportation Improvement Program process.

In June 2022, city and MDT staff evaluated the intersection of Watson Coulee Road, Vaughn Road and 5th Avenue Northwest for alternatives to the current configuration, according to city staff.

MDT seeking comment on proposed project on 9th Street Northwest [2021]

The current intersection has undesirable geometrics and future anticipated traffic patterns. Staff discussed several concepts, including placing a cul-de-sac on 5th Avenue Northwest, realignment of the roads to create a T-intersection and a roundabout.

That resulted in a proposal for a roundabout at the intersection of Watson Coulee Road and Vaughn Road, delaying the project finish date by a year or two. Staff decided to separate the project into two so that the 9th Street Northwest reconstruction could remain on schedule.

During their Oct. 3 meeting, commissioners will be asked to modify their original memorandum of agreement with MDT and create separate agreements for each project.

Updates considered to transportation plan to move two projects to recommended list [2019]

MDT will continue to develop and bid the projects for construction. The design will be in accordance with MDT’s Project Development Procedures and Design Manuals and, where applicable, current MDT and AASHTO urban design guidance. MDT will work with the city and the consultant on design specific details and in all public involvement activities, according to staff.

City staff will develop water main improvement plans for 9th Street Northwest and fund that portion of the project.

The proposed scope of work includes the reconstruction of 9th Street Northwest from the junction with Central Avenue West to the junction with the Northwest Bypass, including reconstruction of the corridor to meet city standard widths, new curb and gutter, sidewalk, storm drain, ADA improvements, approach work, and signal upgrades at the intersection of Northwest Bypass and 9th Street Northwest, according to the city staff report.

Corner of Watson Coulee and Vaughn roads getting facelift with new development [2018]

The proposed scope of work on Watson Coulee Road includes the reconstruction from the intersection with Vaughn Road to the Northwest Bypass. This includes two travel lanes, one in each direction, perpetuation of sidewalks on the east side of the road, sidewalk on the west side of the road, street crossing, intersection improvements, including a roundabout at Watson Coulee Road and Vaughn Road, according to the city staff report.

Construction of 9th Street Northwest is tentatively planned for 2026 and construction of Watson Coulee Road is tentatively planned for 2027, depending on the completion of the design and the availability of funds.

The city has budgeted in the street division and water utility enterprise fund.

The current estimated project cost for the design and construction of the 9th Street Northwest project is $6.67 million. The city will be required to fund 13.46 percent of the cost, or $897,782, to match the eligible federal funds.

The current estimated project cost for the design and construction of the Watson Coulee Road project is $6.65 million. The city will also be required to pay 13.46 percent, or $805,090, of that project to match the eligible federal funds.

The current estimated project cost for the design and construction of the water main replacement along 9th Street Northwest is $1 million that will be funded by the city’s water utility fund.

