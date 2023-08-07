A Night at the Ozark with live jazz at The History Museum is Sept. 15

Live jazz is returning to The History Museum at 422 2nd St. S. at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15

A Night at the Ozark will recapture the atmosphere of the historic Ozark Club with John Roberts on vocals, trombone, and keys; Merle Roberts on bass and vocals; Cody Hollow on congas and vocals; Sam White on saxophone; Raphael Lopez on guitar and Matthew Devitt on drums.

For three decades from 1933 to 1962, the hottest spot in Montana’s nightlife was the unique Ozark Club on the lower south side in Great Falls.

Jazz night brings arts, culture to Great Falls audiences [2019]

Located in the skid row district in a nondescript, two-story building at 118 3rd St. S., “patrons climbed a long, narrow staircase to enter the dingy, upstairs room with a bandstand at one end and a horseshoe-shaped bar at the other,” according to the museum.

“Despite the simplicity, the Ozark Club sprang to life six nights a week with some of the hottest jazz music and entertainment between Chicago and the West Coast. In the club’s 1940s heyday, the Ozark Boys combo was one of the finer small dance bands west of the Mississippi,” according to the museum.

A Night at the Ozark will feature Afro-Cuban jazz music, a dance floor, and Indian/East African fare by Saibeen Aacord included in the ticket price plus a no-host bar catered by Enbär.

Business Bites: Barges on the river; Loading Zone closing; car wash proposed for former Ryan’s Cash and Carry; Nourish kitchen moving; Signature Med Spa open; bakery opens; fitness equipment installed in Gibson Park; Jazz Night at The History Museum; Invest Downtown is Oct. 20 [2022]

Jazz musicians from across the state are coming Great Falls for the event and offering jazz clinics prior to the show with students from Vaughn, Fort Shaw, Highwood and Belt schools.

The educational component this year has been made possible with a donation from Jimmy and Debbie Filipowicz of Steel Etc., according to the museum.

For more information, contact The History Museum at 406-452-3462.

Tickets are $60 for museum members and $75 for non-members.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

