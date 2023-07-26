Downtown group recommends three TIF funding requests

The Downtown Development Partnership approved three tax increment financing fund requests during their July 26 meeting.

They reviewed a TIF application from Brendan Whitcomb for improvements to the building at 512 and 514 Central Avenue.

He’s planning a packaged liquor shop and casino on the first level of the building that previously housed Let’s Play Games and Toys. The toy shop moved to a new space a block down Central Avenue earlier this year.

Whitcomb’s TIF request is for $200,000 for projects including façade improvements, replacing the windows, installing fire suppression and security improvements to include cameras and lighting, as well as addressing an unsecured fire escape ladder and a recessed door at the back of the building.

The request exceeds some of the downtown TIF program limits and requests items not specifically defined as eligible, according to city staff.

In June, the DDP reviewed the request but denied the request since the original application showed a total project cost of $445,000 and some DDP members were concerned that the TIF request was a large percentage of that cost.

Whitcomb revised his application for the July meeting and showed a total project cost, which includes the future phases, of $2.5 million.

According to his application, future phases are planned to include commercial use of 512 and 514 Central Avenue on the main level, as well as a third future phase to renovate the upper floors of the building into office and event space, or residential rental units.

The city presented two TIF request, one for a streetscape project on 7th Street South between Central Avenue and 1st Avenue South and installing ADA compliant curbs at the intersection of 7th Street and 1st Avenue South.

The DDP approved the request for $243,000.

The city also requested $31,052 for a project to install ADA compliant curbs at all of the intersections on Central Avenue from Park Drive to 6th Street.

The TIF funds will be used to match $200,330 through the Montana Department of Transportation.

All three TIF requests will next go to the City Commission for final consideration.

