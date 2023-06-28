Downtown group considers TIF requests for two projects

The Downtown Development Partnership considered two tax increment financing requests during their June 28 meeting.

The group voted to recommend approval of one request and denial of the second. The board also voted to request more information on the second project and consider the request again at a future meeting.

DDP members approved a TIF request from the owners of KellerGeist for $263,500 toward planned improvement projects at 111 Central Ave.

Those improvements included in the TIF request are façade work, fire suppression installation, ADA compliant bathrooms, stairs to the basement and second floor will be improved or replaced, security cameras and outdoor lighting.

The owners, Matthias and Jolene Schalper are planning about $1.4 million of total improvements to the property to create a music and theater venue, in addition to the existing bar space.

The Schalpers are planning to start construction on the improvements soon and complete them by the end of the year. A second phase could include apartment construction on the second floor, but those plans are currently on hold, according to their TIF application.

DDP members also considered a TIF application from Brendan Whitcomb, owner of 514 Central Ave.

He’s planning a packaged liquor shop and casino on the first level of the building that previously housed Let’s Play Games and Toys. The toy shop moved to a new space a block down Central Avenue earlier this year.

Whitcomb’s TIF request is for $200,000 for projects including façade improvements, replacing the windows, installing fire suppression and security improvements to include cameras and lighting, as well as addressing an unsecured fire escape ladder and a recessed door at the back of the building.

The request exceeds some of the downtown TIF program limits and requests items not specifically defined as eligible, according to city staff.

Whitcomb’s request only included the project total cost for the initial phase of improvements to the building at $445,000 and some DDP members expressed concern that his TIF request was for a large percentage of that cost.

Brett Doney of the Great Falls Development Authority voted against the TIF request due to the high percentage.

He said he was supportive of the project but wanted to ensure private investment in the project.

According to his application, future phases are planned to include commercial use of 512 and 514 Central Avenue on the main level, as well as a third future phase to renovate the upper floors of the building into office and event space, or residential rental units.

The DDP voted to recommend denial of the TIF request since it was such a large portion of the total project cost based on the application.

But the board then voted to request more information on the total project and reconsider the request at a future meeting.

Both TIF requests require City Commission review and approval.

Whitcomb can opt to take the request to the City Commission with the DDP’s denial or wait and go back to that group for reconsideration, according to staff.

The DDP serves as the coordinating body for downtown development and its members include NeighborWorks Great Falls, the Great Falls Development Authority, the Great Falls Business Improvement District, the Downtown Great Falls Association, the City of Great Falls, Cascade County, Great Falls Public Schools, the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, Neighborhood Council 7, the city’s parking advisory board and the city-county Historic Preservation Advisory Commission.

Rendering by LPW Architects

