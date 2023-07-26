City animal shelter hosting fundraising raffle

The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter is hosting its second annual watersports raffle to raise funds for animal care and facility improvement.

The raffle prizes include $1,500 Scheels gift cards.

Raffle tickets are $5 and the drawing is Aug. 26 during Drool in the Pool at Electric City Water Park. Winners don’t need to be present to claim their prizes.

City animal shelter expanding hours

Tickets can be purchased at:

City of Great Falls Animal Shelter – 1010 25th Ave. N.E.

Scheels – 1200 10th Ave. S.

Mansfield Box Office – 2 Park Drive S.

Ticket purchasers must be 18 years old or older.

Winners must claim their prizes within 30 days of the drawing, as prizes not collected within the specified timeframe will be forfeited.

