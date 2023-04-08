City animal shelter expanding hours

Beginning April 6, the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter will be open on Thursday afternoons from 2-4 p.m.

The shelter is focusing on improving their “return to home” rates, meaning getting pets back to their owners as quickly as possible.

According to a release, the city shelter has worked over the last year to streamline processes, enhance the use of in-house software and build partnerships.

The shelter has also added QR codes to city licenses that serve as a form of identification for animals, offered free microchipping at the annual Drool in the Pool event and partners with Petco Love Lost for stray listing directly from the shelter’s software system within hours of entering the shelter, according to the shelter.

The shelter recommends that pet owners microchip pets, put collars with tags on pets and register them with Petco Love Lost to help the reunification process if their pet gets lost.

For questions about the new hours, microchips, city licenses, or the process to return pets home, contact the shelter at 406-454-2276.

The city shelter is located at 1010 25th Ave. N.E.

