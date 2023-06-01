Bradley charged with attempted deliberate homicide for March 7 chase, shooting

Jacob Bradley has been charged with a felony count of attempted deliberate homicide in relation to the March 7 car chase and shooting in Great Falls.

Bradley is scheduled to make an initial appearance in district court on June 1 and is being held in the Cascade County Detention Center.

During the March 7 incident, Bradley was shot and has been in the hospital.

Snell pleads guilty to changes from March 7 pursuit, shooting

County Attorney Josh Racki said Bradley has improved but is not 100 percent and is being held in the medical cells at the jail. His medical care has been paid by taxpayers, Racki said.

According to the charging documents, a Great Falls police officer attempted a traffic stop at 3:50 p.m. March 7 at the 1700 block of 13th Avenue South.

The officer told dispatchers that the driver didn’t stop and fled northbound on 17th Street South.

A second officer advised shortly thereafter that he had seen the vehicle traveling northbound on 15th Street South.

Then several officers advised they would be looking for the vehicle.

Snell appears in federal court in connection with March 7 pursuit, shooting

After a few minutes, the first officer said he had located the vehicle on the 1400 block of 6th Alley South and the male and female occupants appeared to have left the vehicle.

Two other officers said they were attempting to make contact with two people on the 1200 block of 6th Avenue South who were believed to be the suspects from the fleeing vehicle.

One of those officers was Tanner Lee, who was shot and injured during the incident.

Law enforcement still investigating multiple recent shootings

The female, later identified as Nikki Snell, complied and was detained by officers, according to the charging documents.

Snell has been charged in federal court in connection with the incident.

Bradley ran with a bag from Lee, who pursued on foot, according court documents. As Lee closed the gap, Bradley turned and fired at Lee, according to charging documents.

GFPD releases name of officer shot in March 7 incident

Lee recalled hearing gunshots but couldn’t reach for his own weapon since he’d been shot in his right arm, according to charging documents.

“He didn’t feel any pain or even realize at the time that his arm was shot, but he concluded that the best way to live and survive this incident was to retreat since he could not get to his own sidearm,” according to court documents.

Lee turned around and going back the direction he’d come from when he heard more shots fired, according to court documents.

GFPD releases some details about March 7 shooting incident

The investigation showed that one of the bullets went through Lee’s right arm, one struck him in the chest near his right arm and another struck him in his vest above his heart, according to charging documents.

Bradley continued firing at Lee as he retreated, according to court documents.

Lee has since returned to GFDP.

Bradley was on parole out of Yellowstone County at the time of the incident, according to local law enforcement.

According to the Montana Department of Corrections, Bradley has a criminal record including convictions for criminal endangerment, escape, accountability for theft and endangering the welfare of children. The charges were in Yellowstone and Lewis and Clark counties.

In 2019, he was charged with escape in Yellowstone County for kicking out the back of a patrol car and running from police.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

