Law enforcement still investigating multiple recent shootings

The Great Falls Police Department and other agencies are continuing investigations of multiple recent shootings.

Jacob Bradley, 37, was identified as the suspect who fled from police and shot an officer during the pursuit on March 7.

Bradley was shot in the head during the incident and was transported to the hospital.

County Attorney Josh Racki said on March 20 that Bradley is still in the hospital but is expected to soon move to a lower level of care.

He said he is waiting on charges until Bradley’s medical condition improves.

GFPD is also continuing their investigation of the March 16 shooting near the intersection of 9th Avenue South and 15th Street that left one person dead.

Capt. Doug Otto of GFPD told The Electric that investigators are working with Racki’s office and have not yet determined what charges would be filed.

Investigators have identified multiple people who were at the scene in that incident and are continuing follow-up interviews, Otto said.

The names of the victim and suspect in the March 17 shooting, pursuit and suicide will be released after the autopsies are completed, which Otto said is expected within the next day or two.

