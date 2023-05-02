City approves two Civic Center improvement contracts

In April, City Commissioners approved two contracts for Civic Center improvements.

The first project is a 1,126,700 contract to Wadsworth Builders for Civic Center HVAC renovations.

The project went out for bid in October 2022 and bids were opened in March.

The project has been in the works for several years and was identified as a priority project for the city’s American Rescue Plan Act, or federal COVID relief funds.

The city contracted with Cushing Terrell to design a project to increase HVAC efficiency throughout the building.

The second project is a $1,407,300 contract awarded to AT Klemens for Civic Center infrastructure renovations.

The project includes upgrades to the transformer and boilers, as well as other electrical upgrades in the building, according to staff.

The project went out for bid in February and bids were opened in March. The city awarded the design contract to Cushing Terrell in November 2022.

The project was also identified as a top priority project for the city’s ARPA funds.

The project includes replacing the boilers, moving the transformer outside the building, and upgrades the electrical service to support these improvements.

Most of the involved systems are original to construction of the building, past their service life or are out of compliance with modern building codes, according to city staff.

