City animal shelter offering new licenses

The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter is offering a new type of license with the hope of making it easier to reunite lost animals with their owners.

“The new PetHub tags have a QR code that allows the owner to put in their contact information,” Laramie Smovir, shelter volunteer coordinator, said in a release. “Our goal is to get animals back to their home as quickly as possible. This is one small thing we can do to help keep pets and people safe.”

According to PetHub, the tag can have multiple caretakers numbers listed and pet owners can input important medical and vaccination information for their pet.

“So, if your pet has a food allergy, you can put that information in to the PetHub system. If your pet were to get lost, the person that finds them will know not to feed them,” Smovir said in a release.

The new city licenses are available Feb. 1.

Owners with lifetime licenses can switch to the new tag for $5 each if they choose, but the old lifetime licenses are still valid, according to the shelter.

The city animal shelter is located at 1010 25th Ave. N.E.

For more information about pet licenses, contact the shelter staff at 406-454-2276.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

