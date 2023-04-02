Officials identity suspect in March 17 shooting

Chae Buchholz, 53, of Great Falls has been identified as the suspect in the March 17 homicide.

According to Dan Whitted, the Toole County coroner and acting Pondera County coroner, said that Buchholz died near the St. Frances Lake Pavilion in Valier.

Whitted said the cause of death was a gunshot wound and manner of death was suicide.

CCSO releases identity of March 17 shooting victim

Buchholz was pursued by police from Great Falls after a shooting on 3rd West Hill Drive that left a person dead on March 17.

GFPD, Pondera sheriff release details on March 17 homicide, pursuit

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter identified the victim as Joann Malone.

In the March 17 homicide, the suspect fled the scene, leading police on a pursuit to Pondera County where he shot himself after a standoff with law enforcement, according to the Great Falls Police Department and Pondera County Sheriff’s Office.

