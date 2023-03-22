CCSO releases identity of March 17 shooting victim

Sheriff Jesse Slaughter released the name of the victim in the March 17 homicide on 3rd West Hill Drive.

Slaughter said the victim was Joann Malone.

An autopsy was conducted March 20 and the cause of death multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide.

Coroner Dan Whitted of Toole County is handling Malone’s death investigation, Slaughter said in a March 22 release.

In the March 17 homicide, the suspect fled the scene, leading police on a pursuit to Pondera County where he shot himself after a standoff with law enforcement, according to the Great Falls Police Department and Pondera County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials have not yet released the name of the suspect.

Malone founded Seeking Recovery LLC, addiction and mental health treatment facility in downtown Great Falls.

The company posted, “it is with an extremely heavy heart that we have to announce the passing our friend, CEO and business owner Joann Malone. We ask for privacy in this time of mourning. Please rest assured that Joann’s mission to help the community will continue.”

In late 2021, Malone was named to the National Small Business Association leadership council.

In early 2020, Malone sat down with The Electric to talk about opening Seeking Recovery.

At the time, she said April 2020 would make 30 years clean after struggling with addition in her youth.

Malone said during the 2020 interview, there was a time she didn’t understand why she was put through everything she went through in her life, but now, she said, that experience helps her connect on a deeper level with those she’s counseling as they seek recovery.

“I know what it’s like to have withdrawals, to want to take your life, to see things, to hear things. Having that experience, I find the connection is deeper because of it. Nobody says I’m going to grow up and be an alcoholic or a drug addict. Nobody says that. Something happens,” Malone said in 2020. “I can’t save them all, but if can change one or two lives, that’s what it’s about. Sometimes it’s a daunting task, but if I can help one, they can help someone and they can help someone. If I can change one person so their child isn’t raised by an addict, it can change that cycle. To me that’s everything.”

