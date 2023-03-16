GFPD working “serious incident”

The Great Falls Police Department is working a “serious incident” that occurred early this morning at 9th Avenue South and 15th Street.

Details are limited at this point, but the area between 15th Street and 14th Street from 9th Avenue South to 10th Avenue South will be blocked for awhile, according to GFPD.

The public is asked to find an alternate route this morning and GFPD said drivers should not cut through the gas station parking lot.

This will be updated as more information becomes available.