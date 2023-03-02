GFPS holding public meetings on upcoming budget

The Great Falls Public Schools budget process is underway and there are several upcoming public meetings.

GFPS is holding a legislative transmittal update at 5:30 p.m. March 7 at the district office building at 1100 4th St. S.

Local legislators are invited to provide insights on the education related bills that met the deadline to be transmitted to the other legislative chamber for action. As the legislative session is at its halfway point, non-revenue bills must be passed on to the next house. If they don’t make it through the chamber they originated in by the transmittal date of March 3, they are considered dead for the session.

GFPS is hosting a townhall meeting at 5:30 p.m. March 9 at the district meeting. Superintendent Tom Moore, district staff and the board budget committee will have a presentation on the revenue and expense projections for the 2023-2024 budget year. Attendees can has questions and provide public comment. District officials recommended reviewing “School Budgeting 101” and “This is Great Falls Public Schools” to prepare for the meeting. Budget information is available on the district website here.

The GFPS board budget committee meets at 3:30 p.m. March 15 at the district office building.

The board budget committee includes Mark Finnicum, Bill Bronson and Paige Turoski. They will review revenue and expense projections, take public comment and formulate a recommendation to the full board. They will consider options such as an operational levy, a technology levy, safety levy or no levy.

The full GFPS board meets at 5:30 p.m. March 27 at the district office.

That agenda includes consideration of the budget committee’s recommendation and action on the budget. If the board chooses to run a May levy election, the board is required to an amount, if any, at this meeting. Public comment will also be taken at this meeting.

