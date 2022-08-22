GFPS budget on Aug. 22 agenda with reduction in taxes

Updated 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22

The Great Falls Public Schools board unanimously approved the budget for the current fiscal year during their Aug. 22 meeting.

There was no board discussion, other than to thank staff for their work, and no members of the public commented.

Under state law, the board must adopt their budget by Aug. 25 for its budgeted funds, which include: general, transportation, retirement, tuition, adult education, technology, flexibility, debt service and building reserve.

The school board voted in March to forgo a levy this year.

The taxable valuation increased in the elementary and high school districts.

The taxable valuation for the elementary district for the fiscal year that began July 1 is $151,954,102, according to GFPS, which is an increase of $4,324,715 over last year.

The taxable valuation for the high school district for this budget year is $154,645,785, which is an increase of $4,520,339, according to GFPS.

The combined elementary and high school funds, plus debt service, total $114,734, 762, or an overall increase of $1,694,968 from the previous year.

The total mills for this school year are 243.75, a decrease from 257.32 the previous year.

This year, GFPS received more money from the state in the guaranteed tax base and direct state aid, according to Brian Patrick, district business operations manager.

The district is levying 13.57 less mills this year, which equates to reduction in taxes for property owners of $41.52 on a home with a taxable value of $200,000, according to Patrick.

