Fire Within winners announced, including The Electric’s founder

The Great Falls Development Authority is hosting the 2022 Fire Within awards on May 19 at Haute Hive, 721 Central Ave.

The annual awards honor women in business and this year’s event has a new format.

The Inspire Awards go to female business owners with five or more successful years in business and have mentored at least one other entrepreneur.

The Aspire Awards go to women with less than five years in business.

Jenn Rowell of The Electric is an Aspire Award winner this year.

GFDA had more than 60 nominations, the most in the event’s history, according to a release.

This year, the agency expanded the categories to include multiple winners in each.

There is no cost to attend the awards event on May 19. A cash bar and appetizers will be provided.

Register to attend the event here.

The 2022 Fire Within Award winners are:

Inspire Award

Robin Miller, Decorating House

Decorating House Angela Smith , Daydream Boutique

, Daydream Boutique Joanie Agamenoni, Agamenoni & Frank Reporting

Agamenoni & Frank Reporting Bonnie Beuning, Century 21-Northwest Realty

Century 21-Northwest Realty Corinna Dahlin , Corinna Dahlin Photography

, Corinna Dahlin Photography DeAnna Murphy, Studio Montage

Studio Montage Becky Rammel, Golden Triangle Gym

Golden Triangle Gym Lola Sheldon-Galloway , Dairy Queen and Great Falls Lumber

, Dairy Queen and Great Falls Lumber Sophia Sparklin , BSpark Architecture

, BSpark Architecture Beth Olson , TLC Daycare

, TLC Daycare Amy Roberts , Amy’s Morning Perk

, Amy’s Morning Perk Jennifer Klinker Lea , Ox & Son Towing

, Ox & Son Towing Bethany Benedict , Prairie Kraft Specialties

, Prairie Kraft Specialties Leslie Vassar , Penthouse Salon

, Penthouse Salon Tianna Ford , Two Dot Press

, Two Dot Press Kasey Lorang , Adventurous Learning Space

, Adventurous Learning Space Sara Calhoun, Red Ants Pants

Aspire Award

Brita Lee , Decorating House

, Decorating House Veronica Van Voast , The Refinery

, The Refinery Molly McGonigal, 406 Cookies

406 Cookies Lorie Jean Schult , Good Deeds Real Estate

, Good Deeds Real Estate Jade Heather Hinman , Hinman Coffee House

, Hinman Coffee House Jenn Rowell , The Electric

, The Electric Lyndsay Guiterrez , Nourish

, Nourish Darby Bogden , Colored Snow

, Colored Snow Kate Stephens , Farm Ag Fashion

, Farm Ag Fashion Ashlee Anderson , BRB Preschool

, BRB Preschool Paulette Wright , Mrs. Wright’s Pasty’s

, Mrs. Wright’s Pasty’s Cassie Campbell, Spices N’ Spurs

Spices N’ Spurs Heather Kunz , Broadwater Coffee Brewing Company

, Broadwater Coffee Brewing Company Carie Bates , All The Things Charcuterie

, All The Things Charcuterie Melissa McQuillen, All The Things Charcuterie

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

