Armington Junction construction paused for winter

The Montana Department of Transportation and Riverside Contracting will pause construction Dec. 9 on the Armington Junction project.

Riverside Contracting crews will return in the spring to lay the second “lift” or layer of asphalt on the roadway north of the new Belt Creek bridge and seal and cover (chip seal) the entire project, according to MDT. Chip sealing is used to extend the life of the roadway, as well as keep water from penetrating the pavement and improve the driving surface.

Armington Junction construction begins mid-April

MDT Great Falls District Administrator Jim Wingerter said in a release, “We are grateful to the public for their patience on this project. I appreciate the Riverside Contracting crews who have been working nights and weekends to get the project paved before winter.”

Russ Gaub, engineering project manager at Riverside Contracting, said in a release, “We appreciate the public’s understanding this fall. The project was delayed by inclement weather and our choice to help our neighbors along the Yellowstone River with flood mitigation.”

